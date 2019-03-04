GONZALES — A Gonzales couple hoping to open a transitional men's housing center for veterans in the city will bring details about the project to a public hearing in April.
Pamela Keys, speaking to the Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, said she and her husband, Ronald Keys, had met a homeless veteran in recent months and learned through him that there was a small community of others in his situation in Gonzales.
The Keys, who said they will be forming a nonprofit for the venture, are seeking a special-use permit for a home they own at 2118 S. John Ave. that would be a place where veterans who are homeless could get back on their feet, Pamela Keys said.
The house would serve a small number of men at a time, who would be carefully evaluated before being accepted into the program, where they would have access to a case manager and other services, Keys said.
"I've always been a person passionate for the unfortunate," she told commission members at their meeting Monday.
Commission members voted to have the Keys present their ideas for the veterans' transitional housing at a public hearing at the next Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 6 p.m. on April 1 and asked the couple to bring as much information as they could to the hearing.
Commissioner Scott Hughes said he applauded the Keys' concern for veterans.
"We just want to make sure there's no negative impact for neighbors," Hughes said.