The top fundraiser in this year's Jump Rope for Heart event at Dutchtown Primary School is repeat-winner Harper Watts, who brought in $895 for the American Heart Association. Harper, who is now in fourth grade, was awarded a plaque and a $30 Malco movie gift card and earned the honorary title of “Principal for a Day."
The top fundraising homeroom class was Mable Medine’s third-grade group, which was awarded a sandwich party donated by Melissa Sanchez, of the Dutchtown Subway.
The monthlong fundraiser, which brought in more than $17,000 overall, began with an assembly focused on heart health and fitness, featuring a "Geaux Tigers" cheer by the LSU Golden Girls and Tiger Girls, led by former Dutchtown students Alyssa Hymel and Maddie Hall. Finally, physical education teachers Louis Kobetz and Adam LeBlanc competed in a jump-off to see who had the best tricks.