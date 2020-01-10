GONZALES — A Gonzales man is wanted in a New Year's Eve shooting at a Circle K store on La. 30, police officers said Friday.
Jasper Jonica Dorsey Jr., 20, fled the convenience store the night of Dec. 31 after the shooting that left no one injured, Gonzales police said in a Facebook statement.
Dorsey, 1303 S. Augusta Ave., Gonzales, is wanted on counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use and carrying of a weapon, and aggravated assault with a firearm, police said.
Dorsey has been known to frequent Gonzales Apartments on Commerce Street. He also may have access to or be seen in a black Hyunda Elantra with the Louisiana license plate BIGEYES, a red Dodge Charger with black stripes with the Louisiana license plate 254BLI, or a dark Chevrolet pickup truck with the Louisiana license plate C729615.
Those with information should call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867) or Gonzales Police Det. Dufrene at (225) 647-9580.