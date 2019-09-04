Check out these Ascension Parish Library programs:
PRACTICE ACT TEST: The Ascension Parish Library will administer a free practice ACT test from 9 a.m. until about 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Donaldsonville branch library, 500 Mississippi St., and also at the Gonzales branch library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. Participants should bring a calculator. The program, courtesy of Princeton Review of Baton Rouge, will be repeated at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Galvez branch library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville; and at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Dutchtown branch library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. To register, call any location of the Ascension Parish Library.
FALL LAWN CARE: Ronald Strahan, an LSU professor of plant environmental and soil sciences, will give a presentation on fall lawn care and identification of weeds in lawns and landscapes at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Participants are welcome to bring samples of weeds from their lawns for identification and learn best practices to control them. The presentation is part of the fall library series of education workshops given by the Ascension Parish Master Gardeners Association under the direction of the LSU Agricultural Center. To register, call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339.
FRIENDSHIP BRACELETS: Children of all ages will use glow-in-the-dark pony beads and stretchy elastic to make friendship bracelets at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. For information, call (225) 473-8052.
NURSERY RHYME OLYMPICS: Toddlers and preschoolers will be rewarded with medals and nursery rhyme coloring booklets for participating in the Mother Goose Waddle, the Jack Be Nimble Obstacle Course and six other activities as part of the Nursery Rhyme Olympics at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Dutchtown branch library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. For information, call the library at (225) 673-8699.
CANARY ISLAND HERITAGE: Stephen Estopinal, a descendant of the Canary Islanders who settled in Louisiana in the late 18th century, will discuss their ties to Spanish colonial Louisiana at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Donaldsonville branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 500 Mississippi St. Following his presentation, he will do a book signing on historical fiction novels he has written about the Canary Islanders. To register, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public this month are:
- Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 4 and Sept. 18
- Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and Sept. 19
- Tureau’s Grocery Store, 44463 La. 431, St. Amant, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sept. 6 and Sept. 20
- Darrow Community Center, 37112 Martin Luther King St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 6 and 20
- Keystone of Galvez Park on Timberstone Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 and Sept. 24
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and Sept. 24
- Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 26
- The Church in Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 26
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 and 27
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 and Sept. 27
- Butcher Boy, 3439 La. 1, Donaldsonville, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17.
The schedule is subject to change. For information, call the library at (225) 647-8924.