THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
STORY CIRCLE: 10 a.m. to noon, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by River Road African American Museum Artist in Residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
BABY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales and Dutchtown Branch Libraries. Registration is required. For information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Preschool program.
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
BILINGUAL STORYTIME: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Expose your child to a new language in a fun and age-appropriate setting. Bilingual Storytime is an exciting and interactive 30-minutes of stories, songs, and active play, followed by a fun and easy craft, presented entirely in English and Spanish. Designed for children ages 7 and younger and their parents. Children 6 and under may need help. (225) 647-3955.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY
"SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE": 7 p.m. each night except Sunday with a 2 p.m. showing, Ascension Community Theatre, 823 N. Felicity Ave., Gonzales. Young Will Shakespeare has writer's block with a deadline for his new play approaching and in desperate need of inspiration. Tickets are $15-$25 at actgonzales.org.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ASCENSION ICON: 7 p.m., Gonzales Civic Center, 219 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales. A fundraiser to benefit the Ascension Fund. A singing competition open to all students in Ascension Parish schools, public or private, between the sixth and 12th grades. Auditions have been held and the finals are here. See who will be crowned as the next Ascension Icon of 2019. $10 for general admission, $20 for VIP at ascensionicon.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
THE GIVING QUILT: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. This exhibit is dedicated solely to displaying hundreds of quilts donated for charitable purposes and to raising awareness of community service by sharing the recipient organizations' mission statements with attendees during the distribution of quilts ceremony at the end of the show.
SATURDAY
WELLNESS DAY FOR WOMEN: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., C.B. Pennington Jr. Building, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, 6400 Perkins Road. Free health and wellness screenings, fitness demonstrations, exhibits and education sessions. Open to women 18 and up. Free. Registration preferred. Space is limited. Register at pbrc.edu/womens-wellness.
BOATING SAFETY CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries offers a free boating course that lasts between 6 and 8 hours. Participants usually complete the course in one day. Participants who complete the course will receive a Boater Education Card.
ACT PRACTICE TEST: 9 a.m., Gonzales and Galvez Branch Libraries. The library will administer free practice ACT tests, courtesy of Princeton Review of Baton Rouge. These written practice tests begin at 9 a.m. and will last approximately 4 hours. Space is limited. Registration is required. Interested students should register by calling the library. Gonzales (225) 647-3955 or Galvez (225) 622-3999.
EXPLORING NIGERIAN CULTURE: 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Join Ascension Parish Library for a celebration of Nigeria's culture. Eva Chibuzor, of the Igbo tribe of eastern Nigeria, will share traditions of the Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba tribes. Learn about Nigeria's languages, traditional dress, food and religion. There will be a children's Nigerian dance performance, followed by an explanation from Chibuzor about the significance of the dance, the costumes worn and the tribe of Nigeria which performs the dance. For patrons of all ages. (225) 473-8052.
MONSTER TRUCKS AND WRESTLING: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Checkered Flag Promotions returns with their No Limits Monster Truck Tour and this year they've brought along Bad Boys of Wrestling for a night of family fun. Tickets available at nolimitsmonstertrucks.com/tickets-3.
KIDS COOKING CLASS WITH CHEF SALLY: 2:30 p.m., Rouses Market, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales. Pita pizzas and a parfait bar. The kids will get sent home with a recipe to make pizza dough and banana ice cream. Space is limited. Sign up today. $10 at eventbrite.com.
SUNDAY
PHIL BROCATO GUN CLASS: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. Brocato Instructors provides education for individuals in the Baton Rouge area looking to obtain their Louisiana concealed handgun permit.
MONDAY
JOB SEARCHING ON THE INTERNET: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Learn how to use the Internet as a vital tool in a job search. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
TAI JI QUAN — MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come for Swing and Sway, a therapeutically based tai chi class designed to improve strength, balance, mobility and daily functioning. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT PUBLISHER: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Publisher 2016. (225) 647-3955.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales, Sister Linda conference room, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
TEEN OPEN MIC: 6:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Singers, songwriters, poets, and musicians can perform for 10 minutes at the Dutchtown Library. Listen and play in a supportive setting. For grades 6-12 to perform, friends and family are welcome to attend and watch. (225) 673-8699.
TUESDAY, THURSDAY
RIVER ROAD THEATER COMPANY MEETING: 3:30 p.m. both days, 406 Charles St., Donaldsonville. Led by Artist in Residence Spencer Howard. Contact the museum for more information at (225) 474-5533 or melanie@aamuseum.org.
WEDNESDAY
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, all branches. For information, visit myapl.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Ascension Parish Library, Galvez, Gonzales and Dutchtown branches. For children ages 3-5. Children attend sessions without an adult to help foster their growing need for independence. For information, visit myapl.org or contact your local library.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. This small group is a safe, confidential community where each member can question, explore and heal while also learning mind-body medicine techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, expressive art and writing. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
MARDI GRAS CRAFT NIGHT: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 2119 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Children are welcome to join in the dining room to create their own Mardi Gras mask.
FEB. 28
VIDEO GAMES: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Ascension Parish Library is happy to partner with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to present a fun afternoon of video games. They'll be setting up Wii, Wii U and PS2 with video games like Super Smash Bros. Brawl and DJ Hero. This outreach program is designed for teens, but everyone is welcome. (225) 473-8052.
ST. JOHN'S FESTIVAL DE LA PRAIRIE: 6:30 p.m., St. John's Catholic Church, 15208 La. 73, Prairieville. Celebrating 100 years of Ministry and Service at the St. John's Centennial Auction and Social. An evening filled with unique bid items, delicious food from area restaurants, wine pull, card draw, 50/50, cup raffle, open bar and friends. $50 per ticket at facebook.com/st-john-de-la-prairie for more information.
ONGOING
SPRING FISHING CLASSIC: 9 a.m. each day, Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. A fishing event at Cabela's starting Feb. 15 through March 3. Featuring a Rod & Reel Trade-In where you can bring in any working rod or reel to the Customer Service Counter and get a coupon toward the purchase of a new rod or reel. Also featuring seminars, a sweepstakes giveaway trip, a women's fishing workshop and kids' weekend. To see a complete schedule of the two-week event, visit Cabela's Fishing Classic event page at facebook.com/cabelasgonzales.
VITA FREE TAX PREPARATION: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday's and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday's, Galvez Branch Library. Ascension Parish Library in Galvez offers free tax preparation on Thursdays and Saturdays beginning Feb. 2 through April 13. Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and the Capital Area United Way, taxes will be prepared free of charge by certified professional tax preparers. This service is available by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 211 or visit cauw.org/freetaxes to reserve a spot. Galvez (225) 622-3339.