The work of the American Cancer Society will be highlighted on March 1 during Paint the Parish Purple Day in Ascension Parish.
“Everybody knows somebody who has been affected by cancer,” Parish President Kenny Matassa said during the Feb. 21 meeting of the Ascension Parish Council. “I encourage everyone in Ascension Parish to wear purple on Friday, March 1, to show support for the great work of the American Cancer Society.”
According to the proclamation, Paint the Parish Purple is an activity of the American Cancer Society that promotes cancer awareness. Money raised supports the society’s mission of saving lives and creating a world with less cancer.
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life in Ascension Parish will be Saturday, March 23, at Cabela’s in Gonzales. For information, visit RelayForLife.org/ascensionla, or call (800) 227-2345.