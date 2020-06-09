Volunteers needed for face mask sewing project
Ascension Parish Library is seeking volunteers to participate in its Face Mask Sewing Project.
If you enjoy sewing or maybe had sewing skills in the past and would like to bring back your forgotten passion, join other volunteers and donate your time to ensure the health and well-being of the community. This project will help provide a supply of masks for library patrons and library employees.
Sewing machines and mask-making supplies will be provided.
To volunteer, call Donaldsonville (225) 473-8052, Gonzales (225) 647-3955, Galvez (225) 622-3339, or Dutchtown (225) 673-8699 to reserve a spot today.
Count on Libraries: 2020 Census
You can count on the Ascension Parish Library during the Count on Libraries: 2020 Census for online access. For the first time, the U. S. Census Bureau is promoting online responses as the preferred method for completing the census questionnaire.
To help the community with this process, Census Corners have been set up at two library locations, Gonzales and Donaldsonville,with an area designated for census information and a laptop for census completion.
But remember, library computers with online access are available at all library locations during normal hours and can be used to complete the census as well.
Count on Libraries: 2020 Census events are funded by a Library Census Equity Fund Grant from the American Library Association.
River Region Art summer camp registration underway
It's not too late to register for River Region Art Association's Summer Art Camp set to start June 15 at its Depot Gallery in Gonzales.
Summer Art Camp will be held June 15–19, June 22-26, June 29 -July 3, July 12–17, July 20 -24, July 27–31 and Aug. 3–7.
The fee for summer camp is $100 per week. A camp registration form is available at rraa@riverregionartassociation.org.
A limit of 8 youths in each week of camp has been set in order to maintain social distancing in the classroom.
For any additional information, leave a message at (225) 644-8496.
Tanger hosts La. 621 Farmers Market Saturdays in June
Tanger Outlets will host the La. 621 Farmers Market near Shopper Services Suite 299 during June.
Locally-sourced products will be available from 7 a.m. to noon each Saturday in June. Products include fresh fruits and vegetables, farm-fresh eggs, artisan breads, honey, jams and jellies, pickled eggs and vegetables, tamales, kettle corn, baked goods and specialty food items.