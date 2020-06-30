While many beach vacations have been canceled or delayed this summer because of the coronavirus, students in River Region Art Association's art camp have a chance to design the perfect beach scene.
"It's easier to go to the beach than to paint the beach," instructor Peggy Carbo said during Thursday's class.
Students were encouraged to bring their favorite hat and other summer things for motivation as they created a beach scene on canvas
Association members have been hosting summer art camps for a few years, but were worried the COVID-19 pandemic would shut them down this summer.
They were able to reduce the size of the classes, which continue through July 31, and take precautions to make the instruction safe for the students and staff.
Since June 15, RRAA members have been instructing classes in the morning for 6-to-10-year-olds and each afternoon session is for 11-to-15-year-olds.
Ciré Porter, 12, said she was thrilled when she discovered art classes had not been canceled. She's taken the classes in previous summers and said she learns something new in each class.
Ciré added a touch of white paint to the top of her blues waves to give them motion.
"They're great, talented kids," said Sharon Flanagan, with RRAA. "We worked hard to come up with a way to provide them with this summer camp."
Upcoming classes include:
Wild about Art: 9 a.m. -noon, July 6-10, for ages 6-10. Using mixed miedia, learn how to create many sea creatures on canvas.
Altered Bookmaking: 1- 4 p.m., July 6-10, ages 11-15. Class will involve using discarded books as a canvas to create speical personal art works with tiny secret pockets and drawers.
Spots are available for upcoming summer art classes. For more classes and registration, call (225) 644-8496 and leave a message or email rraa@riverregionartassociation.org.