Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on May 26-30:
CIVIL SUITS
Keyshell Dyer, Sheldon Dyer v. Tuturship.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Furnace and Tube Service Inc., FTS Land Co. LLC, L J Property Holding LLC, John M. Robert Jr. and Lavon W. Maulden Jr., confirmation.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. Patricia Mumphrey, open account.
Conn Appliances Inc. v. Dorothy M. Gaulden, open account.
V. J. Purpera v. Mike Hebert and All Phase Construction LLC, damages.
LLJ Environmental Construction LLC v. Workbox LLC, breach of contract.
Patrick Michel v. Dalton Vance, damages.
Mohammad Hassan and Tahmina Hassan v. Ronald Briggs, Patricia Briggs, Jaszmine Eugene and XYZ Insurance Co., breach of contract.
Allison C. Delatte v. Treon Morrise and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Neil Starr v. Justine Mapes, executory judgment.
Second Round Sub LLC aka Comenity Bank v. David Reynaud, open account.
Sylvia Williams Bourgere and Joshua Bourgere v. State Fire Marshal, Ascension Parish Sheriff and Assumption Parish Sheriff, damages.
Roof Crafters LLC v. Will Picard, breach of contract.
West Ascension Parish Hospital Service dba Prevost Memorial Hospital v. Ameri Source Bergen Drug Corp., Mckesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., CVS Health Corp., CVS Pharmacy Inc., CVS TN Distribution LLC FKC, CVS TN Distribution Inc., Boots Allianceinc Walgreens, Co. Walgreen, Walmart Inc. FKA, Walmart Stores Inc., Louisiana Wholesale Drugco Inc., Morris and Dickson Co. LLC, PLC FKA Allergan, PLC FKA Actavis, Allergan Inc., Allergan Finance LLC FKA, Actavis Inc. FKA, Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc, Allergan Sales LLC, Allergan USA Inc., Watson Laboratories Inc., Warner Chilcott Co. LLC, Actavis Pharma Inc. FKA, Watson Pharma Inc., Actavis South Atantic LLC, Actavis Elizabeth LLC, Actavis Mid Atlantic LLC, Actavis Totowa LLC, Actavis LLC, Actavis Kadian LLC, Actavis Laboratories UT Inc. FKA, Watson Laboratories Inc. Salt Lake City, Actavis Laboratories FL Inc. FKA, Watson Laboratories Inc. Florida, Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Teva, Teva Pharmaceuticals US Inc., Cephalon Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., McNeil Janssen Pharm NKA Ortho, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. NKA, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Noramco Inc., Endo Health Solutions Inc, Endo Pharmaceuticals INC, Par Pharmaceutical Inc,, Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc, FKA, Par Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc., PLC Mallinckrodt, Mallinckrodt LLC, Specgx LLC, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., West Ward Pharmaceuticalcorp NKA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Indivior Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. and Sandoz Inc., damages.
Tyrell Munson v. Allstate Insurance Co., Walter Waddell, State Farm Insurance Co. and Craig Rabalais, damages.
Tacarlra Oliver, Passion Miller and Kimberly Hall v. Ralph Lauren Media LLC, Ralph Lauren Polo Store and Leon Taylor, damages.
Villa Guadalupe Cano and Guadalupe Villa v. Sentry Insurance A Mutual Co., SCP Distributors LLC, Karlton Yates, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co and Melissa Hebert, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Kelsey G. Andre v. Gerrad Andre, divorce.
Jeffrey Cecil Cross v. Andra Deroche Cross, divorce.
Toni Desira Elder v. Kameron Elder, divorce.
John Louis James v. Ashley Ann Whitefield, divorce.
Tracy Haley, state Department of Children and Family Services v. James Haley, child support.
Emily Lessard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kristen Lessard, child support.
Rockcal Bradshaw, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Christopher Smith Sr., child support.
Germaine Crockett, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gregory Provo, child support.
Carla Castillo, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Armando Keller Jr., child support.
Danielle Tigg, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Le Aaron Cain, child support.
Linda Reeves v. Brian Reeves, divorce.
Lisa Petite Haydel v. Dale Damian Haydel, divorce.
Janetta Leann Stephen v. Gordon David Stephen, divorce.
Travis S. Gill v. Ashely Shepherd, divorce.
Lindell Joseph Broussard v. Nicole Dias Barbour Broussard, divorce.
Alpha James Landry Jr. v. Ashley Stafford Landry, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Mattie Bob W. Brignac
Succession of Henry L. Harden Sr.
Succession of Timothy James Prejean