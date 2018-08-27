GONZALES — The Gonzales City Council has granted an industrial tax exemption for a craft distillery that owners hope to build in the city.
Council members approved five years of 100 percent exemption from property taxes for the proposed Sugarfield Spirits distillery, followed by three years of 80 percent property tax exemption.
The distillery, expected to be in operation early next year, would manufacture vodka, rum and gin in a 5,000-square-foot building it would build near the corner of La. 44 and La. 30, one of its owners, Dr. Thomas Soltau, a Baton Rouge pediatrician, told the Gonzales City Council on Monday.
Sugarfield Spirits would also be a place for gatherings and receptions, Soltau said.
The owners of the distillery filed with the state for its property tax exemption in June, during a time window in which businesses had the option of making such requests either under regulations then in place or under new regulations that went into effect on Aug. 20.
Sugarfield Spirits went with the first route, requesting the 100/80 percent exemption. New state regulations set the exemptions at 80 percent for 10 years.
Kate MacArthur, chief executive officer of the Ascension Economic Development Corp., said after Monday's meeting that the company planned to present its request to the Ascension Parish School Board this week and to the Ascension Parish Council next month.
Meanwhile, another distillery is planned for an early 2019 opening on Ascension Parish's west bank in the Donaldsonville Historic District.
The Noel Family Distillery at 30 Veterans Blvd. will produce rum, vodka, gin and a high-grade premium sipping Rhum Agricole made from Louisiana sugar cane, cultivated by local farmers.
The distillery will be operated by master distiller Frank "Chip" Noel and his daughter, Natalie Noel, both natives of Donaldsonville.
Also at Monday's meeting, the Gonzales City Council approved a special permit request for a centennial celebration of St. Theresa Catholic Church at the church on Oct. 14 and include an outdoor celebration of Mass, as well as food and music.
The City Council also approved a special permit request for a new Lagniappe Music and Seafood Festival to be held March 8-10 next year at the Gonzales Civic Center that will also raise awareness for children with autism.