A Take Back the Night domestic violence awareness program will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at Jambalaya Park, 1015 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales.
There will be free jambalaya prepared by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and performances by the Donaldsonville High School Junior ROTC, the Dutchtown High School Band, the East Ascension High School Interact Club and the St. Amant High School Choir.
Speakers will include Parish President Kenny Matassa; Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley; and Mayors Barney Arceneaux, of Gonzales, Michael Lambert, of Sorrento, and Leroy Sullivan, of Donaldsonville.