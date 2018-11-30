East Ascension drainage tax DO NOT POST BY DAVID J. MITCHELL | dmitchell@theadvocate.com David Mitchell Nov 30, 2018 - 11:16 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now At Oak Grove Community Park polling station, Commissioner in Charge Nezida Jarreau, right, finds a voter's name in the book for signing in during voting in Ascension Parish Tuesday Nov. 6, 2018, in Prairieville, La. ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ascension Weekly News Would you like to receive other news alerts? Signup today! Sign up Manage Lists Follow David J. Mitchell on Twitter, @NewsieDave. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Headline East Ascension Drainage 5 Mill Tax Election Maintenance Ditch David Mitchell Follow David Mitchell Close Get email notifications on David Mitchell daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever David Mitchell posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow David Mitchell Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Ascension Weekly News Would you like to receive other news alerts? Signup today! Sign up Manage your lists Resources: To submit news items and photographs: Editor: Darlene Denstorff225.336.6952Online submission orContact by e-mail To place a death notice: Obituary department225.388.0289Online submission orContact by e-mail For delivery issues: Circulation department225.388.0200Contact by e-mail For ad inquiries: Contact Paul Demouy225.388.0701Send an e-mail Christie Lemoine225.388.0256Send an e-mail For legal advertising: Legal notices department225.388.0128 orContact by e-mail To place an ad in the Classifieds section: Classified department225.383.0111Online submission or Contact by e-mail To place a wedding or engagement announcement: 225.388.0738Online submission orContact by e-mail Send mail to P.O. Box 588 Baton Rouge, LA 70821