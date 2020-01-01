One person is dead after an early morning crash in Ascension Parish involving two vehicles on New Year's Day, according to Louisiana State Police.
Kenneth Tregre, 57, of Reserve, died after his vehicle rear ended a car stopped at a red light on LA Hwy 44 south of LA Hwy 941, LSP said. The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m.
Tregre was not wearing his seat belt, according to LSP. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
LSP said it is not known why Tregre did not stop.
The other driver was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.
Impairment is unknown, but toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and the crash remains under investigation.