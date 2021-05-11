Humberto Fontova to address Ascension GOP Roundtable
Humberto Fontova, author, columnist and sportsman, will be the speaker at the Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women at 11:30 a.m. May 20 at the Clarion Inn on La. 30 in Gonzales.
Fontova was born in Cuba and, together with his family, immigrated to the United States in 1961. He grew up in New Orleans, graduated from the University of New Orleans and received his master's degree from Tulane University. An avid sportsman, he penned his first book, "The Helldivers' Rodeo," in 2001. Fontova’s third book, published in 2005, was "Fidel: Hollywood's Favorite Tyrant," a political and emotional expose' about Fidel Castro and the only totalitarian dictatorship in the Western Hemisphere. Fontova continued with the political genre in "Exposing the Real Che Guevara: And the Useful Idiots who Idolize Him" and "The Longest Romance." In a return to the sportsman theme, Fontova’s latest book is the rollicking Louisiana tale "Crazy on the Bayou."
Cost for the lunch is $22, collected at the door. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP at (225) 921-5187 or email ARWrUS@aol.com
National Click It or Ticket campaign set for area
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with State Police and other law enforcement agencies for the National Click It, or Ticket initiative to take place May 24 through June 6.
During this period, deputies will be conducting random seat belt checks, enforcing Louisiana seat belt laws and educating the public on the importance of how a seat belt can help save lives.
This statewide initiative is funded by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. One of the safest choices drivers and passengers can make is to buckle up. Buckling up is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash.
Pfizer vaccine available at Lamar-Dixon
Ascension Parish government is providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
The free vaccinations will be offered for six weeks, Mondays through Saturdays, until June 5. Vaccination hours will each day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Everyone aged 16 years and older is eligible to receive this vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, but those wishing to preregister can do so online at https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F. Complete the form, then choose Lamar-Dixon as your site.
Additionally, the Ascension Parish Health Unit in Gonzales is still offering the Moderna vaccine. Call (225) 450-1425 for an appointment.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville.
Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.
Preserving our history
The Ascension Parish Library is launching a new ongoing project titled "A Photographic History of Ascension Parish." With funding from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, the library is asking for your help in preserving the unique history of our parish. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. May 18. Speakers will include program scholar Edward Benoit, coordinator of the archival studies and cultural heritage resource management programs at LSU; and local historian Ira Babin. This event can be attended either in person at Ascension Parish Library’s Gonzales location or on Zoom. Registration required. Space may be limited. Social distancing and masks will be required. To register or for more information, call the library at (225) 647-3955.
Funding for Rebirth PL grants has been provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities and administered by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act economic stabilization plan. Additional funding is provided by the Union Pacific Foundation.