Hurricane Ida hit Ascension Parish with high winds gusting up to 75 mph and an intensity most haven't seen here since Hurricane Gustav, with many longtime locals comparing Ida to Hurricane Betsy.
Trees were uprooted, power lines were down and many homes received damage. One Ida death was recorded in the parish.
Throughout last week, getting fuel for home generators became difficult. Long lines wrapped around the few stations that could dispense power. Sheriff Bobby Webre expressed his frustration during a news conference at the gasoline refineries inability to provide the needed fuel.
On Friday, Parish President Clint Cointment announced on his Facebook page that the Ascension Parish Government fueling station, which is normally reserved for parish vehicles such as tractors, dump trucks and crew vehicles. would be available for other parish agencies.
Cointment made the decision to allow emergency and service vehicles from the school board, fire departments, and other public agencies to refuel, saving time for public assistance.
On Saturday, Entergy officials predicted that most of the power in the parish would be restored by Tuesday.