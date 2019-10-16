The St. Amant High School girls cross country teams, both varsity and junior varsity, finished second in the Country Day Cajun Classic meet Oct. 5 at New Orleans City Park.
The boys varsity team was ninth, a season-high finish, and the boys junior varsity team was third.
The top girls varsity runner for the Gators was Mya Bascom, who set a personal record of 24:30 to finish 18th.
The top boys varsity runner was sophomore Christopher Mullins, who finished 13th. In the boys junior varsity race, freshman Rance Schexnaydre had a top-10 finish.