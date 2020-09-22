A series of free, out-of-school opportunity to talk with local scientists and engineers about current cutting-edge ideas in science and technology kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday online at the Teen Science Cafe.
Teen Science Cafés are for teens, by teens. A core group of teen leaders, with the committed mentorship of an adult, plan and run the café themselves. They make welcome as diverse of a teen crowd as possible — diverse in ethnicity, culture, gender, and motivations for learning about science. Teen Science Cafés are not just for the science geeks; they are for all curious teens. Along the way, teen organizers gain a host of leadership skills.
Cafés are typically an hour to an hour-and-a-half long, once per each month during the school year, with an additional Teen Leader planning meeting before each café.
Louisiana's STEM Café au Lait, is a partnership between River Parishes Community College and the River Road African American Museum, that is dedicated to offering hands-on and mind-on STEM opportunities for seventh through 12th graders. The Café meets once a month, and features a STEM professional who shares information about their background, education, and experience, while engaging the youth in STEM activities that they have expressed an interest in knowing more about.
For more information, call (225) 474-5553.