The Depot Gallery of the River Region Art Association will hold a camp during Thanksgiving week for ages 6-15. Classes will be from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 19-21 and Nov. 23 at the Depot Gallery, 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, in Gonzales.
Each day will be a different hands-on artistic project: a pumpkin wall plaque on Monday, drawing autumn objects on Tuesday, merry painted ornaments on Wednesday and a wooden Christmas tree wall hanging on Friday.
The cost is $22 per day or $80 for all four days. To register, visit riverregionartassociation.org or pick up a form at the Depot Gallery. For information, call (225) 644-8496.