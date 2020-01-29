The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications from graduating high school seniors for college money from the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship Fund, which honors the memory of a Sheriff's Office retiree who died in May 2013 of bone cancer.
Applications are being provided to the high school counselors, and can also be obtained from the Sheriff’s Office at 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, and 828 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
Graduating Ascension Parish seniors are also eligible for college money offered through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program, with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program. Scholarships of a maximum of $500 each will be awarded to graduating high school students from each parish where the sheriff is an affiliate of the Honorary Membership Program.
Completed applications must be submitted to the sheriff of the parish of the applicant’s permanent Louisiana residence by April 3. Further, applicants must be eligible for admission to the school indicated on the application. The award will only be paid for attendance at institutions of higher learning within the state. Winners will be announced in May.
For information about either scholarship program, call (225) 621-8653 or email spokeswoman Allison Hudson at ahudson@ascensionsheriff.com.