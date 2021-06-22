Amateur Radio sets Field Day
On Saturday and Sunday, the Ascension Amateur Radio Club will be participating in the national amateur radio Field Day exercise at Cabela’s in Gonzales.
Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of amateur radio. The event is from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.
For more information about Field Day or amateur radio, contact aarc@k5arc.com or visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.
Lessons in watercolors
"Wonderful Watercolors" will be taught June 28-July 2 and July 5-9 at River Region Ascension Association gallery in Gonzales.
This will be a journey in the fun use of watercolors as you draw and paint while developing a story that will be made into a book. Students will use watercolor and make each of the pages into a collage. Get you ideas for the story and book and join the class in June or July. To register, go to riverregionartassociation.square.site to pay by credit card. If you wish to pay cash or check visit the group's Facebook page for the registration form and schedule of classes for the summer and mail in your payment and registration to 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales, LA 70737. For more information, text (504) 452-2616.
Michelle’s Magical Poodles
Learn the secrets of teaching a dog to jump through a hoop, fetch and retrieve, dance and more. Michelle and her magical poodles present an entertaining and educational experience learning all about dogs. Ascension Parish Library, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Veterans Memorial Park present the program that teaches the history of dogs, animal awareness and safety, and the importance of service dogs. And be sure to stick around after the show for a hands-on meet and greet with the animals!
Michelle’s Magical Poodles will perform two outdoor shows: Thursday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville; and Friday, July 2, at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, located on South Irma Blvd., Gonzales. Parking will be available at the Gonzales library location.
Michelle’s Magical Poodles will perform four indoor shows: Thursday, July 1, at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ascension Parish Library’s Galvez location; and Friday, July 2, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Ascension Parish Library’s Dutchtown location. For these indoor shows, registration is required. Space is limited and masks are recommended. To register, call the library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or the library in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Visit our website at myAPL.org for more information.
RPCC plans open house
Join River Parishes Community College from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 29 for an open house at its Gonzales campus. There will be free food and the chance to learn about the college's four campuses, programs of study, training opportunities and funding sources. Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be available. Sign up for your vaccination at http://bit.ly/RPCCVaccine.