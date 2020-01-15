THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
FRIDAY
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY
ASCENSION PARISH LIVESTOCK SHOW: 6:30 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Friday features sticks horse rodeo, adult swine showmanship. Saturday featuring beef, sheep and goat followed by swine at 8 a.m. followed by poultry and rabbit at 9 a.m.
SATURDAY
COLLEGE FUNDING SEMINARS: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Ascension Parish School Board Career Coaches will share their expertise about the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and TOPS. Parents and students are encouraged to attend together and hear how financial aid really works, as well as how to qualify for and keep the TOPS Award. (225) 473-8052.
COLLEGE FUNDING SEMINARS: 10:30 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. (225) 673-8699.
MONDAY
TOTAL JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Sister Linda Conference Room, 1125 W. La. 30. If you are considering knee or hip replacement surgery, you and a loved one may want to attend a Total Joint Replacement Class even before a surgery date is set. Monthly classes are held to provide you with an opportunity to meet others electing to have knee or hip replacement surgery and to meet the team of health professionals at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension who will guide you through each step of the process from pre-admission to rehabilitation. Register by calling (225) 621-6901.
TUESDAY
STEM MAKE RAINBOWS AND PERFUME: 4:30 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Tweens, have you ever wanted to make a rainbow or succulent perfume? Come do both. Open to tweens in grades 4-8. (225) 473-8052.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
FOOD AND NUTRITION EDUCATION: 6:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Turn your resolutions into real solutions at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez with our Food and Nutrition Education Seminar. Area nutrition agent Lisa Weber from the Southern University AgCenter will discuss how MyPlate and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans healthy eating plan can assist with balancing your diet, help achieve your weight goals, as well as aid in reducing the risk of chronic diseases. (225) 622-3339.
WEDNESDAY
INTERNET BASICS: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Intended for people with little or no experience with the Internet or the World Wide Web. (225) 647-3955.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase a sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
PASTA SNOWFLAKES: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Teens come to Gonzales and make snowflakes out of pasta, paint, glue, and glitter. For grades 6-12. (225) 647-3955.
Jan. 23
EXPLORING CREATIVEBUG — SEWING: 4 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Join the library to work through the Isla pattern by Rae Hoekstra, one of the many sewing tutorials that are available through Creativebig. They'll provide all materials necessary, including sewing machines. Curious about the dress and tunic that you can create with the Isla pattern? You can find completed projects by searching Instagram for #islapattern. Space is limited and registration is required. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
PIZZA IN A MUG: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Learn to cook with the press of a button. Make your own pizza in a mug and take home mug recipes that would be great for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert. Perfect for late-night snacking.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for individuals who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. (225) 647-3955.