Gonzales Middle School's October Bulldog Buck Bonanza winners were Alexis Allo, Soraya Beasley, Dontel Blain, Rodney Earl, Elkin Enamorado, Jave Garrison, Zakiah Green, Tailyn Jones, Jailah Joseph, Tramiyah Landry, Tateyonna Lebeouf, Malik Lewis, Shealtiel Lewis, Kennedy Mitchell, Nicholas Nelson, Miracle Nguyen, Kierra Payton, Quinesha Richard, Rylee Thomas and Rafael Trejo.
Students earn Bulldog Bucks throughout the month for academics and positive behavior. They use the Bulldog Bucks to buy Golden Tickets weekly for various rewards. At the end of each month, students' Bulldog Bucks are placed in a drawing to win a "Free Dress Friday" Golden Ticket and concessions.