The National History Day affiliate in Louisiana has chosen Dutchtown High School teacher Mandy Perret as one of the state's two participants in the national organization's Legacies of World War I program.
The program is a partnership between the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and National History Day. Perret will participate in webinars and discussions with educators from around the world to learn about World War I and its lasting impact. As one of the selected teachers, Perret receives free tuition, graduate credits and materials for the online program.