Mandy Perret of Dutchtown High School.

The National History Day affiliate in Louisiana has chosen Dutchtown High School teacher Mandy Perret as one of the state's two participants in the national organization's Legacies of World War I program.

The program is a partnership between the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and National History Day. Perret will participate in webinars and discussions with educators from around the world to learn about World War I and its lasting impact. As one of the selected teachers, Perret receives free tuition, graduate credits and materials for the online program.

