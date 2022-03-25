Germany Road will be closed at Airline Highway through the weekend as install drain pipes in advance of road work that will add turning lanes, Ascension Parish officials said.
When the work is completed, Germany Road will have three lanes at its intersection with Airline, with one lane for left turns, one for right turns and one for going straight. Duplessis Road, on the west side of Airline, already has three lanes at that spot.
This weekend's closure was scheduled to begin late Friday and the road is set to reopen Monday morning.
Ascension Parish officials suggest using Braud Road and other local streets as a detour. More information is available at www.moveascension.com