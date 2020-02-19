East Ascension High School and Ascension public schools worked with Dallas-based Torch Creative to design a custom Spartan sports logo for the school. Previously, the school used a variety of images not unique to the school.
"The Spartan is the mascot for many schools and teams, and we love that we now have one that is completely ours," East Ascension principal Traci McCorkle said. "One of my personal favorite components of the design is the hidden lowercase 'ea' in the Greek key."
Torch Creative specializes in athletic logos; its national clients include LSU, Disney, the NBA and the NHL. To protect the school's brand, those wishing to use the trademark-registered logo must receive written permission from the school and district, according to a news release.