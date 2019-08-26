GONZALES — After vandals struck Jambalaya Park three nights in a row last week, causing several thousand dollars worth of damage, the city of Gonzales is looking into new security options.
Before this most recent damage, done over the nights of Aug. 19-21, vandals had broken two security cameras at the park, Alvin Broussard, the city's director of public works, said this week.
On the first night, vandals broke a sink in the men's restroom. Someone tried to start a fire in the restroom the following night and, on the third night, the restroom walls were covered in graffiti, Broussard told City Council members at their meeting Monday.
"This is taking up a lot of the employees' time" to deal with the damage, Broussard said.
If the problem can't be stopped, then locking the restrooms at night would need to be considered, he said.
Mayor Barney Arceneaux said the city will be looking at new options for security at the park, which is on Cornerview Street, next to City Hall.
Also on Monday, the mayor and council recognized the team members and coaches of the city's Boys Dixie Youth Baseball League for 7-year-olds and 8-year-olds.
In July, the 7-year-olds were state runners-up at the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series, held in Brookhaven, Mississippi, and the 8-year-olds were the state champions for the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series games held in Ruston.