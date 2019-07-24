Dancing for a Cause announces new date
The new date for Dancing for a Cause is Aug. 10.
Hurricane Barry forced organizers of the popular Dancing for a Cause fundraiser to reschedule the event, which features local community leaders dancing to raise money for the Arc of East Ascension.
For more information and to vote for your favorite dancer, visit www.thearcea.com.
Broken Chains ministry plans Freedom Night
The Broken Chains ministry at The Church International will hold a Freedom Night service at 6 p.m. Saturday in St. Amant.
Dr. Andy Yarborough and the Rev. Bobby Jackson will speak. A resource fair will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The ministry provides hope and support for those struggling with or recovering from hurts, habits and hang-ups.
The church is at 13423 La. 431, St. Amant.
Clerk sets qualifying date for Oct. 12 election
The Ascension Parish clerk of court will handle candidates qualifying for the Oct. 12 primary election from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug 6-8 at the clerk's offices at 815 E. Worthey St., Gonzales, and 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville.
The qualifying fees for Democrats and Republicans, payable by cash, certified check or money order, are:
State senator, districts 2 and 18, $600
State representative, districts 58, 59, 81 and 88, $450
Sheriff, unexpired term, $450
Sheriff, regular term, $450
Assessor, $450
Clerk of court, $450
Coroner, $450
Parish president, $450
Ascension Parish Council, $230
Sorrento Town Council, $80.
The qualifying fees are halved for candidates who are not Democrats or Republicans. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 16.
For details, visit www.ascensionclerk.com or call the clerk's office at (225) 473-9866, ext. 223.
Planner basics for tweens at Ascension Library
Join the Ascension Parish Library staff to learn some planner basics and pick up all of the essentials to get the school year started.
The sessions are at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 in Dutchtown; at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5 in Donaldsonville; at 4 p.m. Aug. 6 in Gonzales; and at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 in Galvez. The sessions are designed for tweens in grades 4 to 8 and all materials will be provided.
For more information, contact the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, in Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, in Galvez at (225) 622-3339, or in Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.