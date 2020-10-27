Parish President Clint Cointment recognized three outgoing members for their years of service at the Oct. 14 meeting of the Ascension Parish Planning and Zoning Commission.
Wade Schexnaydre served three years, from 2017-20; Anthony Christy served four years, 2016-2020; and Morrie Bishop served eight years, from 2012-20.
Members of the commission oversee and approve or deny development projects based on requirements and laws in the Unified Land Development Code, according to a news release. They serve in an unpaid volunteer position.
Cointment presented each with a certificate of appreciation and thanked them for their service.
“I don’t think the public really understands what it means to serve on this board," Cointment said. "It is often a thankless job. But the importance of being on this board is tremendous in what it does for Ascension Parish. It not only directs our growth but our economic development. It affects peoples’ lives.”