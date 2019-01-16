The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Jan. 3 to 10:
Jan. 3
Grainger Jr., Richard Allen: 45, 44528 Cypress St., Sorrento, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, illegal possession of stolen things.
Williams Jr., David: 42, 163 Freetown Lane, Belle Rose, possession of synthetic cannabinoid.
Hebert, Brandi Lynn: 37, 22417 Teal St., Maurepas, failure to appear in court.
McAlister, Raelyn B.: 36, 20962 La Trace Road, French Settlement, failure to appear in court.
Mollere, Ladazha Kierra: 26, 300 W. Tenth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Davis, Rayanda: 24, 5075 Nicholson Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Davis, Carl A.: 29, 2142 W. La. 30, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Iganhi, Pouriye X.: 34, 917 Voorhies St., Lafayette, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts of felony theft, simple burglary/vehicle, simple criminal damage to property.
Elmore, Madison: 18, 37245 Prairie Drive, Prairieville, simple assault.
Jan. 4
Ivy, Jamie Lee: 36, 109 Andras St., B, Morgan City, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Arceneaux, Tabitha: 32, 40469 Barden Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Prejeant, Ryan: 37, 40469 Barden Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Webb, Melissa Ann; 38, 18476 Perkins Oaks Drive, Prairieville, expired motor vehicle insurance, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, deposit of driver's license, expired driver's license, reckless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated/child endangerment law.
Curry, Britaney R.: 28, 1208 W. La. 30, 4, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, rented or leased motor vehicles/obtaining by false representation, etc./failure to return/defenses/penalties.
Robertson, Brett D.: 32, 2735 72nd Ave., Baton Rouge, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Jan. 5
Knowles, Kedrick Eduardo: 22, 14330 Stonegate Manor Drive, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Wininger, Derek Tyson: 38, 17369 JT Roddy Road, Prairieville, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Hicks, Janel: 35, 18522 King George Road, Livingston, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Thornton, William: 20, 16465 Ridgeview Drive, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Cox, Gary Michael: 24, 1120 Creole St., Belle Rose, resisting an officer, two counts of failure to appear in court, bicycles/front lamps/rear lamps/side and rear reflectors.
Poole, Melinda Calmes: 48, 36600 Pookey Lane, No. 22, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Gordon, Denise Scott: 47, 12281 Deck Blvd., Geismar, failure to appear in court.
Guillot, Stacy Templet: 36, 13330 J.B. Templet Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Puckett, Tiffany Nicole: 36, 43466 La. 42, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Ealouis, Julieta Paula: 34, 15083 Braud Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Ealouis, Misty: 42, 15163 Braud Road, Prairieville, simple battery.
AUZAT, DILLON LAIN: 23, 45262 Paul Road, St. Amant, false certificates, possession of marijuana, no motor vehicle insurance, signal lamps and signal devices, use of multiple beam road lighting equipment.
Jan. 6
Williams, Devanta Dontrell: 26, 2724 Lemannville Cutoff Road, Donaldsonville, parole violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft, battery of a dating partner, aggravated burglary/battery committed.
Melancon, Kevin David: 63, 17203 Penn Blvd., Prairieville, expired drivers’ license, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Major, Desmond Bain: 43, 2750 Millerville Road, Baton Rouge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Gomez, Michael S.: 22, 1328 Trudeau Drive, Metairie, operating while intoxicated.
Moree, Vanessa Rochelle: 36, 31531 Linder Road, 27, Denham Springs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Soileau, Lucas Joseph: 38, 37313 La. 74, 153, Geismar, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Westerfield, John E.: 27, 30449 Castro Lane, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jones, Terry L.: 51, 16130 Aikens Road, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Gulino, Mary Frances: 28, 44388 E. Villar Jr. Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Brooks IV, Frank S.: 29, 114 Pine St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear in court.
Schexnaildre, Mark J.: 54, 13710 Bayswater, Baton Rouge, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Fernandez, TyJhon: 18, 1126 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales, resisting an officer.
Jan. 7
Jones, Gilbert: 39, 6423 La. 405, Donaldsonville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, traffic-control signals.
Huber, William Robby: 50, 14471 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, driving on roadway laned for traffic, criminal trespass/all other offenses, turning movements and required signals, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, resisting an officer, speeding, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, reckless operation, felony aggravated flight from an officer, vehicle license required, operating vehicle while license is suspended, stop signs and yield signs, registration certificates.
Morris, Frank P.: 48, 13256 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Collins, Chaz: 26, 219 Brule Guillot St., Thibodaux, careless operation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, failure to appear in court.
Gagnard, Kimberly D.: 32, 15350 Holton Road, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, intentional littering prohibited, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Duarte, Hector: 54, 37030 N. Millstone Drive, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Fraley, Hollie Jill: 33, 7530 Gail St., Sorrento, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sanders, Erica: 31, 216 Opelousas St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer by flight, no motor vehicle insurance, no seat belt.
Wooden, Oscar: 55, 702 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, voyeurism/penalties, stalking, probation violation parish.
Garcia, Francisco: 25, 5200 Michaux St., Houston, Texas, bond revocation, felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony theft.
Doyle, Rose: 24, 17950 Airline Highway, 213, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Jeremy Quindell: 37, 518 E. Great Haven St., Gonzales, surety, failure to appear in court, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Migliore, Brian Joseph: 29, 6072 Panama Road, Sorrento, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Gant, Whitney N.: 25, 38341 Dogwood St., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Williams, Delencia Latrice: 19, 38310 Mulberry Road, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Loveberry, Untausess L.: 20, 13135 Babin Estates Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
McDade, Kaz Layton: 36, 32499 Briarwood Road, Walker, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Falcon, McKalyn: 21, 606 Pine St., B, Donaldsonville, child desertion.
Jan. 8
Terrell, Michael : 22, 12343 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Waite, Austin Lee: 22, 12233 Canterbury Park Drive, Geismar, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Powell, Christopher: 28, 106 Powell St., Fitzgerald, Georgia, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Favorite, Jason Anthony: 23, 5647 La. 18, Vacherie, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, speeding.
Farmer, Glenn: 50, 43520 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, felony theft, theft of a firearm, simple burglary/all others.
Reed, Steven K.: 33, 47021 La. 22, Lot 7, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Jackson, Danielle Marie: 34, 198 Halfway Road, four counts of failure to appear in court, four counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jackson, Laron Ronnie: 28, 8284 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Nelson, Chandler Trindell: 21, 8462 Kingview St., St James, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Morgan Jr., Lorenzo: 33, 129 La. 1003, Belle Rose, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Lemon, Calvin: 20, 157 Daggs St., Belle Rose, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Lewis, Michael: 24, 212 Daggs St., Belle Rose, state probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Beardon, Lamont: 25, 18733 Samuel Road, 209, Zachary, simple assault.
McManus, Ivy: 23, 29684 La. 441, Holden, failure to appear in court.
Broadway, Reginald: 40, 907 Cecile St., Jennings, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle.
Polar, Michael Wayne: 40, 15810 Tiger Bluff Road, Maurepas, failure to appear in court.
Callier, Blake: 29, 16358 Lessie Lane, Prairieville, resisting an officer, failure to appear in court.
Pierce, David: 36, 5075 Hollaway Ave., Baton Rouge, surety, failure to appear in court.
London, Daniel: 32, 732 Church St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer.
Johnson, Terrance Louis: 26, 1318 McKinley Aly, Donaldsonville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Oddo, Casie: 21, 1100 E. Bienville St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Jan. 9
Bailey, Zacchaeus T.: 19, 426 W. Sycamore St., Gonzales, possession of marijuana, hit-and-run driving.
Moran, Barry J.: 51, 45211 Lake Settlement Drive, Prairieville, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Lacey, Andrea Nicole: 27, 800 Riverview Complex, B204, Donaldsonville, aggravated second-degree battery.
Long, Jalik: 21, 12093 Roddy Road, No. 5, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, probation violation.
Neil, Dale: 36, 703 La. 665, Montegut, two counts of failure to appear in court.
McSwain, Corina: 47, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Lot 12, Prairieville, violations of protective orders, simple criminal damage to property, violations of protective orders.
Lewis, Ebony: 28, 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Rogers, Dameika: 26, 15580 George O'Neal Road, Baton Rouge, surety, failure to appear in court.
Jan. 10
Mitchell, Juvernia Lee: 30, 113 Cottage Grove, Laplace, simple assault, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Sanford III, Sydney Earl: 39, Airline Highway, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.