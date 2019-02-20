After nine years as the only high school speech and debate team in Ascension Parish, the Dutchtown High School team has begun to qualify at the national level. This year, the orators will compete at Harvard University.
This month, five students traveled to four events to compete against students from all over the United States: Maddie Adams, Brayden Buyas, Isabella Francois, Olivia Francois and Ashlyn Pettis.
In May, a larger group of qualifying students will head to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the grand nationals tournament.