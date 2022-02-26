Bobbie Augillard pulled her double-decker mini float decorated with colorful "My Little Pony" dolls as judges scored Friday at the Ascension Council on Aging's Mardi Gras party.
Augillard won first place in the "craziest" category, which council activity coordinator Leslie Koch said "was a good thing" as she announced the float parade winners inside the Gonzales Senior Center.
More than 20 mini floats, most created using shoe boxes, featured doubloons, beads, feathers, dolls, rubber ducks and tiny figurines. One float dedicated to women athletes included dolls dressed in different sports uniforms.
A crowd favorite was Ann Joseph's Zulu-themed float, which included a golden-painted Krewe of Zulu coconut.
Joseph won a first place prize in the most creative float category. Also winning first-place honors were Juanita Guillot and Lena Stephens. Second-place awards went to Shirley Thibodeaux, Alice Joseph, Stella Menne and Marquerite Babineaux. Third-place honors were awarded to Jyse Arnold, Ruby Ory, Gertrude Spooner and Willie Mae Johnson. Fourth place went to Ricky Wilson, Amy Gaignard, Pat Mayers and Eloise Freeman.
The party also included music, dancing, a second-line and lunch.
Koch said the council regulars were ready to celebrate after last year's party had to be canceled because of the pandemic. A roar of applause and cheers rang out when council Director Darlene Schexnayder announced that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines around indoor masks requirements had changed and center clients would be able to attend the senior center Monday without masks.