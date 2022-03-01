The Ascension Parish Library is offering access to free ACT and SAT online practice tests, ACT and SAT prep courses and homework help through its databases.
The workshop will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Galvez branch, and March 19, at 9 a.m. in Gonzales.
Registration is required due to limited space. Interested students should register by calling (225) 647-3955 for the Gonzales location or (225) 622-3339 to register at the Galvez location. Galvez attendees are encouraged but not required to bring their laptops.
The library will administer a free, timed computer-based ACT practice test using exams available through its databases on Saturday, March 5, at the Galvez location. This practice test will begin at 12:30 p.m. and last approximately four hours. Registration is required due to limited space.
For more information and to register call (225) 622-3339. Bring a calculator to the test.