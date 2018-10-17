A mattress sale fundraiser for East Ascension High School will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in the school gym, 612 E. Worthey Road, Gonzales.
More than 24 name-brand models will be available for customers to try. The beds come in all sizes, are new, made to order, have factory warranties and are priced lower than retail.
Pillows, sheets, frames and adjustable power bases will also be available. Every purchase benefits the students and programs at East Ascension High School. Delivery and financing options are available.