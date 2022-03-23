The Junior League of Baton Rouge’s annual Touch-A-Truck fundraiser will celebrate seven years of an interactive experience at the BREC State Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 26.
The Emerge quiet hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for patrons sensitive to noise. Admission is $10 per person and free for patrons 2 and under.
Tickets should be purchased ahead of time at touchatruckbr.org for guaranteed participation and shorter wait times.
"We are thrilled for the return of Touch A Truck. This one-day family-friendly event allows children to get up close and personal with the people who build, serve and protect Baton Rouge and the vehicles they use on the job," said Tristi Charpentier, president of the Junior League of Baton Rouge. "Funds raised at Touch A Truck support our mission of empowering women building a Better Baton Rouge."
Children will see, explore and learn about their favorite big trucks and heavy machinery that protect, serve, build, and maintain the city, a news release said. The experience includes food, fun, and trucks. Main attractions include the Dig Zone, petting zoo, a scavenger hunt, and the hands-on experience with big trucks, heavy equipment, and emergency vehicles.
Touch A Truck invites attendees to support the Junior League of Baton Rouge’s Diaper Bank by donating diapers at the event.