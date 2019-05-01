Bulldogs, Lions advance to Division 4 baseball quarterfinals
Representing District 6-1A, Ascension Catholic, Ascension Christian and St. John will fill out three of the eight spots when the Division IV quarterfinals begin today, with four winners advancing to the LHSAA state tournament May 8-10 in Sulphur.
Ascension Catholic, the defending Division 4 champion, swept Lafayette Christian in two games and will face the seventh seed, Cedar Creek, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday; the second and third games will be at 4 p.m. and (if needed) 7 p.m. Friday.
The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs got pitching victories from Tre Medina and Hunter Walker, plus a Jai Williams save in Game 1.
“Our pitching scuffled some, which was out of the ordinary, but our defense picked them up with some nice plays” coach Todd Landry said.
The Bulldogs scored 26 runs in the two games, highlighted by a three-run homer by Rodney Blanchard.
“We swung the bats well in both games and put some pressure on our opponent” Landry said.
J.B. Broussard, Parker Hales and Mason Zeringue had some key hits, plus Jacob Dunn in the leadoff spot was on base all night.
“Tre Medine battled through, not having his best stuff but still pitched winning baseball; Jai shut the door in Game 1, and Hunter Walker overcame a rough first inning and settled in to throw an excellent game” Landry said.
The Bulldogs will face a Cedar Creek team with lots of experience.
“They have nine seniors, very similar to us, and have a really good pitching staff,” Landry said. “Their No. 1 guy will face Medine, and that will be a good as it gets in Division IV. They have a lefty in Game 2 who is really good; we must pitch well to match their guys."
The winner of the series will advance to the semifinals, and the Bulldogs coaching staff expect it to be a good series.
“As always, pitching and defense win this time of the year; it will be an excellent series” Landry said.
The Ascension Christian Lions continue to grow as a young program and as 14th seed. Their 7-4, 8-6 victory over Covenant Christian might have been surprising to some. “I feel like we are playing our best baseball and piecing all phases of the game together at the same time," coach Nicholas Scelfo said.
Nic Montalbano was the winning pitcher in Game 1, throwing a complete game and striking out eight. Tyler Cambre led the offense, going 3-for-4 at the plate, followed by Hunter Jacobs (2-3) and Peyton Chidester (1-2 and 2 RBIs).
Jacobs went six innings in Game 2 to get the victory, and gave up only one hit. Sal Montalbano went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs, followed by Nic Montalbano (2-3) and Zack Diez (1-2).
The Lions face a really good Opelousas Catholic team on the road. “Opelousas Catholic may be the best No. 6 seed in any class or division," Scelfo said. "They are very talented and battle-tested, having played 22 games against higher-classification teams."
Coming in as the 14th seed, the Lions were aware that to make it to the state tourney, they would have to do it on the road.
“We are looking forward to another great road test against a higher seed,” Scelfo said.
Ascension Catholic and Ascension Christian would play each other in the semifinals if they both advance; that would guarantee a 6-1A team in the finals. Both coaches know they have difficult series to get there. But, if victorious, Ascension Parish would be heading west to Sulphur.
Donaldsonville track and field
Donaldsonville High School sophomore Jenia Johnson has won the District 10-3A discus championship with a throw of 98.6 feet, and the Region 3 discus championship with a throw of 100.1 feet.