The Ascension Parish school district on Monday announced new school start times and dismissal times, beginning Nov. 5, for schools on the west bank of the parish, in light of the continued closure of the Sunshine Bridge.

"Our school principals have worked to develop a new modified school schedule that prioritizes instructional time for students while balancing the realities of travel barriers until the Sunshine Bridge opens," Superintendent David Alexander said in a statement.

The new school hours are:

Ascension Head Start: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Donaldsonville Primary School: 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Lowery Elementary School: 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Lowery Middle School: 7:50 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Donaldsonville High School: 8:02 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.

At all the schools, the new start times are a little earlier than previous adjustments made immediately after the Sunshine bridge was damaged and closed on Oct. 12.

Repairs to the bridge aren't expected to be completed until January 2019.