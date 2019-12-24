BULLIONPRIMARY1.JPG

The staff and students from Bullion Primary gather Nov. 11 to cut ribbon on the second phase of the school. Attending, first row from left, are board members Patricia Russo, Marty Bourgeois, John Murphy and John DeFrances; Assistant Principal Brandie Edwards, Principal Marguerite Guillot, Superintendent David Alexander, Assistant Superintendent A. Denise Graves, board President Taft Kleinpeter and board member Jared Bercegeay.

 Provided photo

The Ascension Parish School Board held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Bullion Primary School on Nov. 11 with school board members, staff, students and residents attending.

The new school opened partially with all classrooms in August to relieve growing enrollment at Oak Grove Primary and Prairieville Primary schools. The nearly 83,000-square-foot facility is complete with a new cafetorium, library, offices and outdoor play spaces.

The principal of the new school is Marguerite Guillot, and the assistant principal is Brandie Edwards. In March last year, residents using an online school district survey chose a bear cub as the mascot for Bullion Primary and the colors of red and black as the school colors.

Work on Bullion Primary began in July 2018 and is being funded by bonds that are being repaid by a 15.08-mill property tax that voters extended in 2016.

