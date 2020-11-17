The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Nov. 5-12.
Nov. 5
Winfrey, Merlin Avery: 908 Mulberry St., Donaldsonville; Age: 27; domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault upon a dating partner
Kelson, Michael: 219 S. Daphne Drive, Gonzales; Age: 27; breach of bail condition, in for court
Tilford, Jamarcus Jaquiel: 36782 River Oaks Road, Geismar; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant, in for court
Nickens, Dwayne Joseph: 41216 La. 621, Gonzales; Age: 41; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple assault
Fair, Bruce Joseph: 2024 S. Ruth Ave., Gonzales; Age: 23; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Nov. 6
Cedotal, Brandon: 14196 Roddy Road, Gonzales; Age: 24; domestic abuse battery
Hood, Terrance: 2001 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 37; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Butler, Cory: 122 Tyler Lane, Belle Rose; Age: 29; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft less than $1,000, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, domestic abuse aggravated assault
Smith, Zachary, 918 Blossom Trail No. 1, Brookhaven, Mississippi; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant
Muse, Trae: 251 Madewood Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 21; aggravated second-degree battery, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second-degree murder/attempted, second-degree murder
Bell, Walter: 1612 N. Coontrap Road Unit A, Gonzales; Age: 19; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second-degree murder/attempt, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, second-degree murder
Leblanc Jr., Michael Lee: 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, second-degree murder/attempt
Grosse, Robert S, 41120 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 32; two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, littering prohibited, possession of heroin, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia
Nov. 7
Acosta-Cerrato, Edil Marcelino: 15413 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 52; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-first
Kincaid, Brad E.: 5456 Cypress Point Lane, Gonzales; Age: 46; domestic abuse battery, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-first
Stein, Daniel A.: 12903 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge; Age: 33; driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated-second
Johnson Jr., Mark A.: 2223 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, aggravated criminal damage to property, aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/ aggravated assault, assault by drive-by shooting, second-degree murder/attempt, second-degree murder
Anders, Matthew Lewis: 43475 Jimmy Michael Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Nov. 8
Toro, Moises Alexy: 855 Leake Ave., Unit A, Baton Rouge; Age: 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Grezaffi, Ryan: 1008 Parent St., New Roads; Age: 31; bond revocation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Bell, James Ezeff: 1410 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; crossing at other than crosswalks, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Sparrow Jr., Michael: 13549 W. Leon St., Gonzales; Age: 26; possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant
Gautreau, Eric Paul: Van Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 40; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Leblanc, Kary Paul: 44503 Lakewood Drive, Prairieville; Age: 45; violations of protective orders, sexual battery
Wilson, Michelle D.: 174 Pecan St., Napoleonville; Age: 28; disturbing the peace/interruption of lawful assembly/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, aggravated battery
Rodriguez, Savannah: 9205 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales; Age: 30; failure to appear-bench warrant
Rodriguez, Juan: 16071 Joe Sevario Road, Prairieville; Age: 26; bond revocation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, criminal trespass/all other
Nov. 9
Whittington, Brodnick Austin: 17075 Barque Drive, Prairieville; Age: 30; resisting an officer, operating while intoxicated-first
Rainey, Justin: 120 Oak Ridge Ave., Unit C, Donaldsonville; Age: 30; bond revocation, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, simple assault, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Parker, Seth James: 36600 Pookey Lane, Prairieville; Age: 52; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin
Lemon, Lewis Eugene: 7187 Vidalia Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 30; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance (clonazepam), possession of marijuana, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, parole violation
Nov. 10
Villar, Kati Marie: 13459 Crawford Road, Gonzales; Age: 31; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia
Mosby, Christopher, 33560 Bowie St., White Castle; Age: 38; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Million, Edward Gene: 710 N. Tobey Ave., Gonzales; Age: 56; failure to appear-bench warrant
Cheshire, Scot Kevin: 16352 Old Hammond Highway, Baton Rouge; Age: 39; two counts violations of protective orders
Osterhout, Aaron Joseph: 14406 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales; Age: 28; second degree murder/attempt
Guillot, Stacy T.: 13330 J.B. Templet Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; failure to appear-bench warrant
Nov. 11
Thompson, Brooke: La. 44, Prairieville; Age: 32; fugitive-other state jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Martin, Nicholas Ryan: 45134 Sterling Road, St. Amant; Age: 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Bassett, Dedrick, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 43; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000
Field, Kayla Michelle: 1209 Johnson St., Mamou; Age: 29; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Douzat, Katherine Cecilia: 13316 Rue Maison Blvd., Gonzales; Age: 33; state probation violation, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, hit-and-run driving, simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Nov. 12
Baker, Roman Keith, Sr.: 606 Iberia St., Franklin; Age: 44; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, negligent injuring, flight from an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, hit-and-run driving, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, obstruction of justice/simple assault, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Dennis, Joseph Joran: 6907 Elm St., Wilson; Age: 23; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, negligent injuring, flight from an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, hit-and-run driving, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, obstruction of justice/ simple assault, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000
Coleman, Shedrick Demoine: 4888 Hooper Road, Baton Rouge; Age: 44; prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer, negligent injuring, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, hit-and-run driving, illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, obstruction of justice/simple assault, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of stolen things $5,000 to $25,000