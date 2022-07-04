Court cases filed in Ascension Parish June 13-16:
CIVIL SUITS
Jeremy Shelvin v. Charles Cavalier, Progressive Paloverde Insurance Co., Prime Insurance Co. and John Doe, damages.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Brett J. Landry aka Brett Landry, executory process.
Tarrasa Taylor and Brian Taylor v. Allied Trust Insurance Co., damages.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Tina R. Edwards, open account.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Dana B. Gannon Jr., executory process.
Jefferson Financial Federal Credit FKA and Jefferson Financial Credit Union v. Brennan Deon Martin, promissory note.
Movement Mortgage LLC v. Dani Madere, executory process.
Hayden T. Barnes and Jason A. Stafford v. Ascension Parish School Board and Melanie B. Decoteau, damages.
United Lands Co. Inc. v. Phillips 66 Co., damages.
Joshua K. Walker and Tana M. Walker v. Ralph Sellers Motor Co. LLC dba Sellers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ralph and Desert Sun Motors Inc., damages.
Synchrony Bank v. Jan Noble, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Gregory D. Gilliam, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Deborah J. Carter, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Ginger Broussard, open account.
Jessica Frazier v. Peggy Valentine, damages.
Synchrony Bank v. Dana Stpierre, open account.
Galaxy International Purchasing LLC v. Marlo Rapp, open account.
Synchrony Bank v. Ashlee Bonin, open account.
Ganious Greenleaf Micah v. Grosvin Rivera and GoAuto Insurance Co., damages.
Bmw Financial Services NA v. Matthew Papale, executory judgment.
Estelle L. Hill v. Ace American Insurance Co., Glen Terrell Jones, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United, Antoine J. Kling Jr. and Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Lora Nagel and Kathryn Simmons v. Shelter General Insurance Co. and Amanda Harris Gill, damages.
Matrix Financial Services Corp v. Chelsie E. Melancon aka Chelsie Prestridge Melancon, executory process.
Yvette Rodriguez, Juan Alvarado, Carlos Alexy Cerrato, Jaime Octavio Reanoz, Laura Esmeralda Serrano and Gema Cecilia Valdivia v. CSM Properties LLC, declaratory judgment.
Jonathon J. Kennedy v. Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Debra G. Moran, damages.
Jose A. Rodriguez Carbajal and Carbajal Jose A. Rodriguez v. Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon and Warren Wiggins, damages.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Angellita Young, executory process.
Owen Wilson and Alisha Wilson v. Tara Miller and National General Insurance Co., damages.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Trelan Johnson, Progressive Security Insurance Co., Dwayne Saylor and Geico Casualty Co., damages.
Regions Bank dba Regions Mortgage v. Jeremiah SUC/AKA Young, Jeremiah Young, Winda J. Young AKA/SUC Winda J. Young aka Winda Young and Shona Johnson, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Gina Michelle Bearden v. Joseph Gene Bearden, divorce.
Samuel C. Maniscalco v. Jodi Renee Loupee, paternity.
Schwan Olivia Self v. David Coby Self, divorce.
Carl Peters v. Tracey Peters, divorce.
Luis Alberto Murillo v. Wendy Allred Murillo, divorce.
Emily Mangrum Prudhomme v. James Eric Prudhomme, divorce.
Bradley Wayne Warrior v. Tara Leah Andrews Warrior, divorce.
Mark Rogers v. Stephanie Rogers, divorce.
Laura Uli Lee v. John Dale Lee Sr., divorce.
Quaneisha L. Spikes v. Jerod A. Spikes, divorce.
Tiffany Tanner v. Charles Tanner, divorce.
Bret David Braud v. Rhonda Lamey, divorce.
Kristen Rodriguez Kirby v. Kenneth Trent Kirby, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Kevin Owens Lacour
Succession of Thaddeus Jerome Mitchell Sr.
Succession of Richard Glen Ezell
Succession of Harry Wright, Edna Wright
Succession of Michael Paul Bardwell
Succession of Michael Charles Wisecarver Jr.
Succession of Mary Aldina Howard, Audrey Mae Joshua