Using a video provided by the Ascension Parish school district that shows the discovery of a fire in a Lake Elementary classroom Monday night -- at the same time a basketball game was underway in the nearby school gym -- the State Fire Marshal's Office commends those who helped put a stop to the fire and points out the state's fire codes that played a part in the good outcome.

In the video, shown on the Fire Marshal's facebook page, the two Central Middle students, Ashton Reider and Evan Paternostro, who alerted adults after seeing smoke in the classroom, can be seen in the hallway with school employees. One of the employees, Irma Willis, hurries down the hallway to pull the fire alarm that brought 60 firefighters from two volunteer fire departments to the scene.

Central Middle students who alerted officials of fire at Lake Elementary during game honored Two Central Middle students who were at a basketball game Monday night at Lake Elementary in St. Amant were honored Tuesday for their part in …

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The fire was quickly put out and contained to the classroom where it started. The cause was not yet known on Wednesday.

The State Fire Marshal's Office points out that viewers will also see in the video "that you don't notice any smoke until the door is opened."

'Then you'll notice the fire-rated door automatically shuts, which is a requirement of our life safety code for this type of construction," the Facebook post says.

"As soon as the door closes again, the smoke and flames are contained once again to only the room, which is built with fire-rated walls, where the fire is occurring," says the Fire Marshal's post, adding that such safety features are what the agency inspects for.

Reider, Paternostro and Willis were all honored at Tuesday's Ascension Parish School Board meeting for their efforts, along with firefighters from the St. Amant and Galvez volunteer fire departments.

Lake Elementary was closed on Tuesday, but reopened for students on Wednesday.