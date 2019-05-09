GONZALES — A proposed development of shotgun-style homes off East Worthey Road doesn't meet the city's building code as the development plans now stand, Gonzales Planning and Zoning Commission members said this week.
Commissioners reviewed a proposal by developer Henry "Butch" Ingram, owner of T.B.A. Enterprises, to build 15 individual, single-family homes that would be 20 feet wide by 59 feet long, with lots that would be 32 feet wide, in the Audubon Place subdivision off East Worthey.
The homes would run along the single, dead-end road into the subdivision, South Audubon Place Avenue.
Commissioners said at their meeting Monday, however, that the area is zoned for town houses — connected homes with a shared wall — and not for single-family homes.
"After reviewing this, the commission doesn't think we would grant the plan, as shown," Chairman Frank Cagnolatti said after the meeting.
No action was taken by the commission Monday. It's possible, commissioners said, that the developer, who wasn't at the meeting, might come back with a different proposal in the future.