GONZALES — A plant considering a $160 million expansion in Geismar and a Baton Rouge physician who hopes to open a distillery in Gonzales are both getting closer to winning property tax exemptions from Ascension Parish governing bodies.

Officials with Iowa-based Renewable Energy Group, a manufacturer of biomass-based diesel fuel, told the Ascension Parish School Board on Tuesday about the $160 million expansion the company is considering for its plant.

The plant converts waste fats, oils and vegetable oils into renewable fuels and chemicals to "meet growing global demand for cleaner products," Kent Hartwig, senior manager of corporate affairs, told School Board members.

If that expansion happens in Geismar, the company is considering a second, $500 million expansion there, Hartwig said.

Also seeking an industrial tax exemption approval from the School Board was Dr. Thomas Soltau, a Baton Rouge specialist in neonatology who is planning to build a distillery, Sugarfield Spirits, in Gonzales near the corner of La. 44 and La. 30.

The distillery, expected to be in operation early next year, would manufacture vodka, rum and gin in a 5,000-square-foot building that would also serve as a place for gatherings and receptions, Soltau said.

Both REG and Soltau are asking for 100 percent exemption from property taxes for the first five years of operation for their respective enterprises, and 80 percent exemption from property taxes for the following three years of operation.

With changes made earlier this summer to the regulations for the state's industrial tax exemption program, both requests were filed during a time window in which businesses had the option of making such requests either under regulations then in place or under new regulations that went into effect on Aug. 20.

Both REG and Sugarfield Spirits chose the first option, the 100/80 percent exemption. New state regulations set the exemptions at 80 percent for 10 years.

For REG, its presentation Tuesday to the School Board, which votes on the matter on Sept. 4, follows one made earlier this month to the Ascension Parish Council, which voted to approve the request.

At a meeting of the Parish Council's finance committee on Aug. 7, Kate MacArthur, chief executive officer of the Ascension Economic Development Corp., said the value of the full exemption for REG, for all taxing entities in the parish, would be approximately $14 million over the eight-year life of the exemption. She said the direct impact on sales tax revenue before operations begin and on property taxes over the next 30 years would be approximately $22 million.

Sugarfield Spirits won approval from the Gonzales City Council on Monday for its tax exemption request. It will present its request to the Ascension Parish Council on Sept. 11, with a vote there to come on Sept. 20.

MacArthur said the full exemption for the distillery, for all taxing entities in the parish, would be approximately $74,000 over the eight years of the exemption. She said the direct impact of Sugarfield Spirits, in both sales tax revenue before operations begin and property tax collections for the next 30 years would be approximately $110,000.

Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley has given his approval for the tax exemptions for both projects, MacArthur said this week.

Advocate reporter David Mitchell contributed to this story.