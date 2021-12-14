Playing as a team and making smart decisions are key ingredients to a successful season, and the Donaldsonville Lady Tigers basketball team embraces that formula.
“We really stress teamwork and playing smart basketball, just play hard,” said coach Shawancy Joseph. The Lady Tigers are coming off a successful 2020-21 season that saw them advance to the 3A quarterfinals and finish with a 12-8 record. Most of the top players returned for the Lady Tigers, that along with their work ethic makes for exciting times again this season.
Leading scorer Ja’Nae Southall returns and is averaging 11.7 points per game. Tia Richard and Tia Joseph both average nearly 10 points per game. Rebounding will be key this season, due to the size of the team.
“We are not a big team; we are always working on becoming a great rebounding team. We must be fundamental on our box outs this season,” coach Joseph said.
Jayla Walker and Layla Ester have been great on the boards this season. “Walker, Southall and Ester are relentless on rebounding, during our last five games, they have averaged about 12 rebounds per game,” Joseph said.
Donaldsonville has started out 4-6 playing a very difficult schedule, including a win over 5A Destrehan. Every team sets a goal of winning a state championship and this program is no stranger to success in the past.
“Last year, our loss to Brusly in the quarters was heartbreaking, we had our chances to win that game, the girls have made a promise to themselves that we will not have a repeat of last year, we believe we can win a 3A state championship,” she said.
The strength of the Lady Tigers continues to be team speed and quickness, the staff continues to tinker with the lineup for the right combination.
“We are trying to put it together by finding the right line up and defensive schemes, we work on team defense, that will lead to easy baskets,” Joseph said.
Most teams take on the personality of their coach, when you watch the Lady Tigers, it is pretty apparent that they simply play hard and play smart basketball.