St. Amant slays perennial football power Lutcher with combined offensive and defensive effort
The St. Amant High School Gators used a stingy second-half defense and stellar quarterback play to beat perennial power Lutcher 39-15 at the Pit in St. Amant. Quarterback Cole Poirrier finished 14-20 for 215 yards and a touchdown as well as using his foot for three field goals for the Gators. “Cole Poirrier played well, we still have rotation but he played mistake-free and made big throws in crucial situations," coach David Oliver said.
The Gators jumped on top when running back Reggie Sims scored on a 5-yard run and a 2-point conversion for a 8-0 lead. The Bulldogs responded with a touchdown by quarterback Mekhi Patterson; the kick failed, and the Gators led 8-6 after one quarter of play.
Poirrier had field goals of 32 and 42 yards in the second quarter for St. Amant, while the Bulldogs added a Logan Bourgeois 24-yard field goal to make the score 14-9 at the half.
“Cole Poirrier adds a huge value to our kicking game; he is our kickoff guy and had three touchbacks, was 3-3 on field goals, plus averaged 40 yards on his punts," Oliver said. "He helps us beat teams in so many ways."
Lutcher opened the second half with a go-ahead touchdown as Patterson connected with wideout Jacoby Williams for 21-yard touchdown and a 15-14 lead; those would be the last points they would score on the Gator defense. “Our defense is young, but gets better each week; we got linebacker Reese Nelson back this week after being out four games, also Tyler Legendre, Lee Amedeé, Sam McCorkle, Trey Vice and Jax Melancon are improving each week," Oliver said. “Not a senior in the bunch. When you add in Evan Bourgeois and Shaquan Long, those guys have been impressive."
The Gator offensive line went to work after the Bulldogs took the lead and opened up gaping holes for Sims as he added two touchdown runs. Wide receiver Austin Bascom had a 48-yard touchdown catch from Poirrier, and it all added up to a 22-point outburst and a 36-15 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was a defensive battle and Poirrier added a 35-yard field goal for the final tally of 39-15. Sims was the workhorse on the ground for the Gators with 124 yards and three touchdowns. At the end of the day, it was the defense that showed up with stellar play against an explosive Lutcher offense. “We made them work hard for their points, no big plays and forced 2 turnovers, proud of my team’s effort," Oliver said. The Gators improved to 3-2 and will face McKinley at home on Friday night.
Oct. 3-4 football scores for Ascension Parish teams
- East Ascension 14 – St. Charles 6. East Ascension (4-1) plays at Catholic High School of Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
- St. Amant 39 – Lutcher 15. St. Amant (3-2) plays McKinley High School at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
- Dutchtown 35 – Rayne 12. Dutchtown (5-0) plays at Woodlawn at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
- Donaldsonville 52 – Woodlawn 20. Donaldsonville (4-1) plays at E.D. White High School in Thibodaux at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
- Ascension Christian 26 – Haynes 33. Ascension Christian (2-3) plays Central Private School at home at 7 p.m. Oct. 11.
- Ascension Catholic 33 – Central Catholic of Morgan City 14. Ascension Catholic (4-0) plays at White Castle on Oct. 10.
Ascension Parish volleyball rankings
- In Division 1, Dutchtown (15-1) is No. 2; East Ascension (13-5) is No. 4; and St. Amant (7-6) is No. 11.
- In Division 4, Donaldsonville (3-2) is No. 17.
- In Division 5, Ascension Catholic (10-11) is No. 14; and Ascension Christian (6-4) is No. 15.