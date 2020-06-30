Patrons of all ages can register for Imagine Your Story at the Ascension Parish Library’s summer reading programs.
The library has incorporated virtual programs throughout the summer as well as some in-person events beginning in July. Participants will read and log their readings and activities using the online Beanstack program again this year. Visit myAPL.beanstack.org to sign up and get more information.
Paper book logs to record readings are also available at all library locations. This summer, readers will earn prizes, with opportunities to earn chances to win grand prizes including:
Outstanding Reader Grand Prize for Read-to-Me: Little Tikes 3 foot trampoline
Outstanding Reader Grand Prize for Youth: Balance Jousting Set
Grand Prize for Teens: Fujifilm Instax Camera Bundle
Grand Prize for Adults: $125 Amazon Gift Card
For more details on how to register for the Imagine Your Story summer reading programs or how to take part in the upcoming virtual and in-person events, drop by any library location, visit the library’s webpage, myapl.org, or the library’s Facebook page, facebook.com/myAPLibrary.