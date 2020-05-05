The fifth-grade students of St. Amant Primary explored the wonders of science thanks to Neese Industries grant through the Ascension Fund.
Students in Diann Moran’s classroom were given an opportunity to explore hands-on science activities where they develop questions and procedures to help them understand the wonders of the world, according to a news release. Students received a year-long subscription to National Geographic Explorer.
The students focused on understanding the impact humans have on the world in orders to protect it for future generations.
The Ascension Fund is a non-profit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish school. Teacher Grants of $500 or $1,000 and School Impact Grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis.