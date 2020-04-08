The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail March 26- April 2:
March 26
Batiste, Jordan: 28, 13287 Jake Gravois, Vacherie; fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Avara, Jan Leroy: 33, 15245 Palomino Lane, Prairieville; failure to appear — bench warrant, four counts simple burglary
March 27
Silby, Natasha L.: 34, 38357 Pierce Road, Gonzales; three counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Poirrier, Dayne Anthony: 29, 13267 Percy Parker Road, Gonzales; prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
March 28
Pfannenstiel, Nicholas R.: 34, 44316 Edna Delaune Road, St. Amant; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, stalking
Zhang, Mi: 36, 42198 Bald Eagle Ave., Prairieville; domestic abuse battery
Rivere, Daniel: 44, 13129 Fox St., Maurepas; domestic abuse battery, purse snatching
Combre, Troiesha: 26, 40107 Chestnut Oak Drive, Gonzales; failure to appear — bench warrant, domestic abuse battery
Muse, Trae: 20, 624 Mississippi St., Donaldsonville; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, three counts failure to appear — bench warrant
March 29
Alexander, Roscoe: 60, 4860 La. 75, St. Gabriel; possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft of a firearm, theft less than $1,000, two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), two counts simple burglary (vehicle)
Lopez, Jose Francisco: 31, 2824 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; resisting an officer, fugitive — other Louisiana jurisdiction
Garza Jr., Raul: 25, 40416 Noah Road, Gonzales; chief of police authorized to adopt emergency regulations, resisting an officer, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated third offense (felony)
March 30
Lavigne, Terrance Joseph: 35, 8617 La. 18, St. James; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), stalking
Bureau, Earl L: 33, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., No. 22, Gonzales; resisting an officer, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling
March 31
Donley, Dayne P.: 41, 18137 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; failure to appear — bench warrant, battery of a police officer (misdemeanor), operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence
Roberts, Joseph Edgar: 45, 45178 Kid Bourgeois Road, St Amant; illegal carry of weapons in a crime or with a controlled dangerous substance (felony), prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of heroin
Bougere, Deon: 25, 117 Bertrand St., Napoleonville; two counts failure to appear — bench warrant
Templet, Jennie Lee: 58, 3413 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville; aggravated second degree battery
Robinson, Mickey Lynn: 36, 43411 Willie Bell Road, Gonzales; two counts theft less than $1,000, criminal trespass/all other offenses, two counts theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony), two counts simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), two counts simple burglary (all others), simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 (felony)
LeBlanc, Trey: 24, 11110 Trey Daniel Road, Gonzales; aggravated assault with a firearm (felony), domestic abuse battery
April 1
Johnson, Kevin E. Jr.: 35, 9325 Mark Pierce Road, Gonzales; violations of protective orders
Ducote, Kade K.: 22, 40163 Autumn Breeze Ave., Prairieville; battery of a dating partner
Lewis, Tina Marie: 41, 37313 La. 74, Geismar; four counts failure to appear — bench warrant, surety
Forcell, Erica: 21, 301 W. Eighth St, Unit A, Donaldsonville; three counts failure to appear — bench warrant, second degree battery
Spires, Marshel: 53, 17281 Lake St., Prairieville; second degree battery
Causey, Jamie D: 53, 1120 Spanishtown Road, Baton Rouge; proclamation of state of emergency/conditions therefore in effect, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated/fourth or more offense (felony)
Medlock, Chet: 41, 13074 Bluff Road, Geismar; domestic abuse battery
April 2
Green, Levell: 29, 9311 Watertower Lane, Convent,; reckless operation, domestic abuse aggravated assault