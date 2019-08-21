Dutchtown High School Griffins football team has optimism in 2019
The Dutchtown High School Griffins endured many injuries in 2018, but with every tough situation comes a positive.
“We had several key injuries last season but through that several kids received valuable playing time. That is something we look to build on in 2019,” coach Guy Mistretta said.
Mistretta enters his third season as head coach, having led the Griffins to a 5-5 record and a playoff berth last season.
The Griffins lost quarterback Dre Monroe and wide receiver Terry Matthews but return some key pieces. Running backs Blayden Louis and Dylan Sampson could form an exciting tandem for Griffin fans this season.
The offensive line returns Riley Lawrence (240 pounds) and Carter Landry (240 pounds), plus starters Matthew Gallman (230 pounds) and Ryan Huang (215 pounds). Reed Davis (245 pounds) is a newcomer on the O-line.
Tight end Jadyn McKinney returns and is a nice target and reliable blocker. Wideouts Dajan Watkins and Derrick Youngblood can stretch defenses and make tough catches.
The biggest competition is at quarterback. The Griffins head into scrimmage week with a decision to be made concerning the job. The options are Stephen Winfield, Brayden Fritsche and Logan Scott.
“We had an intersquad last week and the quarterbacks made some nice plays," Mistretta said. "I think we will be fine at QB."
The Griffin defense excelled last season and it looks to be as strong in 2019 with some key players returning, including as many as nine starters with game experience. Defensive end Hayden Willis, defensive lineman Shane Levy and defensive back Jordan Jackson have graduated, leaving some opportunities for new players. Leading this season's defense will be linebacker Johmel Jolla, a fast and hard-hitting linebacker who will play on Saturdays.
The defensive backfield returns the most experience with Justin Agu, Deldrick Jones, Jordan Spears and Scott. Up front, the Griffins will have Jared Dupar, Javion Hughes, Treviell Jacobs and Jyron Blakes. Joining Jolla at linebacker will be Chris Washington, Brett Latiolais and Amani Givens.
Expect the defense to be good again. It will need to force some turnovers and win field position.
When turnovers are forced, expect the Griffin special teams to take advantage. Kicker Cohen Parent is an excellent kicker and has a strong leg. Punter Hayden Sosa returns to handle the punting and should have a great season.
The schedule is always challenging, including nondistrict games with Northshore, McMain, Covington, Vandebilt and Rayne. District play opens with Woodlawn and McKinley, plus parish rivals East Ascension and St. Amant; the final game of the season will be Catholic.
“We will again lean on our defense early as we settle in with a starting quarterback, plus our kicking game is a strength with proven starters," Mistretta said.
The injury bug bit the Griffins in 2018, but that hasn’t quelled the optimism for this season; if the Griffins can stay healthy, watch out.
Projected starters on offense for the Dutchtown High School Griffins are:
- Offensive linemen Ryan Huang, a junior; Riley Lawrence, a senior; Carter Landry, a senior; Matthew Gallman, a junior; and Reed Davis, a junior
- Wide receivers Derrick Youngblood, a junior; and Dajan Watkins, a senior
- Tight end Jadyn McKinney, a senior
- Running backs Dylan Sampson, a sophomore; and Blayden Louis, a senior
- At quarterback, either senior Logan Scott, junior Brayden Fritschie or senior Stephen Winfield.
Projected starters on defense for the Dutchtown High School Griffins are:
- Defensive ends Jyron Blakes, a senior; and Jared Dupar, a junior
- Defensive tackle Treviell Jacobs, a senior
- Nose tackle Javion Hughes, a senior
- Linebackers Johmel Jolla, a senior; Chris Washington, a junior; and either senior Brett Latiolais or sophomore Amani Givens
- Defensive backs Jordan Spears, a senior; Justin Agu, a junior; Deldrick Jones, a senior; and either senior Logan Scott or junior Jordan Jackson.