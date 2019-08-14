THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
FRIDAY
TAI JI QUAN: MOVING FOR BETTER BALANCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, Gonzales branch. Registration required. Call (225) 621-2906 to register.
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
MINI FOOD TRUCK ROUNDUP: Noon to 5 p.m., La. 621 Outdoor Market, 39275 La. 621, Gonzales. Some of your favorite food trucks gather in one spot.
CABELA'S CRUISE-IN: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 W. Cabela's Parkway, Gonzales. A night of fun, cars, music and more. All cars are welcome. Benefiting a different organization each month. Cabelas.com.
TASTE OF TIGER TAILGATING: 5 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring food, drinks, and live music by the Chris LeBlanc Band, After 8, and the Abby Leigh & John Ruiz Jr. Band, plus plenty of shopping from vendors and tailgating goodies. Also featuring the Silver Oaks Apartments Kid Zone. $20 in advance, $25 at the door, $100 VIP. lamardixonexpocenter.com/events/taste-of-tiger-tailgating.
DREAMS COME TRUE DANCE: 6:30 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring a performance from Na Na Sha. Must be 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For tickets and sponsorship information, call Freddye Smith at (225) 933-9339 or Randy Bourgeois (225) 413-8681. lamardixonexpocenter.com/events/dreams-come-true.
MONDAY
TOTAL JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. If you are considering knee or hip replacement surgery, you and a loved one may want to attend a Total Joint Replacement Class even before a surgery date is set. Free.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE (ESL) TUTOR TRAINING: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in helping an adult in the community improve their English speaking, reading, and writing skills you can volunteer the Ascension Parish Library's Adult Literacy Program and help an adult in need. No prior teaching experience required. The library will train you. (225) 647-3955.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT PUBLISHER:10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Publisher 2016. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE (ESL) TUTOR TRAINING: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in helping an adult in the community improve their English speaking, reading, and writing skills you can volunteer the Ascension Parish Library's Adult Literacy Program and help an adult in need. No prior teaching experience required. The library will train you. (225) 647-3955.
INTERNET BASICS: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Intended for people with little or no experience with the internet. Participants will be introduced to the internet, learn how it works, and learn how to explore the web using Microsoft Internet Explorer. (225) 647-3955.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE (ESL) TUTOR TRAINING: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in helping an adult in the community improve their English speaking, reading, and writing skills you can volunteer the Ascension Parish Library's Adult Literacy Program and help an adult in need. No prior teaching experience required. The library will train you. (225) 647-3955.
STARTING AND FINANCING A SMALL BUSINESS: 1 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. A two-hour seminar designed for individuals who want to learn what it takes to start and run a successful small business. The program will focus on helping participants learn how to determine the feasibility of their idea as well as how to obtain a small business loan. Registration is required by calling the library at (225) 673-8699.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT POWERPOINT: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. This program is designed for people who want to learn how to enhance presentations by using one of the most popular presentation software programs available. (225) 647-3955.
CIRCUS SPECTACULAR: 6:30 p.m., Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Featuring live animals, aerial acrobats and amazing feats of athleticism. $10 for children, $20 for adults at spectacularcircus.com 1 hour before show time or at the door.
Aug. 22
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE (ESL) TUTOR TRAINING: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in helping an adult in the community improve their English speaking, reading, and writing skills you can volunteer the Ascension Parish Library's Adult Literacy Program and help an adult in need. No prior teaching experience required. The library will train you. (225) 647-3955.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
FOOD FEAR FACTOR: 4:30 p.m., Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville. Feeling brave? Face your fears with bizarre food choices like mystery baby food, Marmite and edible insects. Sound like more than you can stomach? You can come and just watch. For more information, call (225) 473-8052.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.