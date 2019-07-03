Dustin Yates, the chief administrative officer of the St. George Fire Department, recently completed the executive fire officer class at the National Fire Academy and has been promoted to deputy fire chief.
The EFO designation is the highest level of certification in the fire service, according to a news release. Only 20 chief officers in Louisiana have earned the designation.
Yates becomes the fifth active member of the St. George Fire Department to graduate from the program. The others are operations chief Boyd Westbrook, assistant operations chief Chad Roberson, fire prevention chief Darian Williams and fire prevention officer Reid Johnson.